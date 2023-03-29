Primary School in Todmorden where children "flourish" receives good Ofsted report

The school is rated good in all areas after being inspected in February this year, having been told they required improvement at their previous visit by Ofsted.

This was the first routine inspection the school received since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Inspectors say pupils are happy and learn well at the school, pupils try hard in lessons, are respectful and kind and value people from different backgrounds.The report says leaders have high expectations of pupils’ achievements, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities and that leaders and staff know every pupil well and provide the support each pupil needs to be a successful learner.Relationships between pupils and staff are warm and respectful, the report says, and pupils live up to the high expectations staff have of them.

Ferney Lee School celebrating good ofsted result

The report says leaders act quickly to resolve rare instances of bullying and pupils know that adults will help them if they are anxious or worried about anything.

The range of clubs and activities, such as choir, art, netball, orchestra, football and dance, is praised, as is the school's outdoor learning, which provides challenge and adventure.

The report says many pupils learn to play a musical instrument and that leaders help pupils to look after their mental health and well-being. As a result, pupils develop self-esteem and confidence.

Leaders provide a broad and interesting curriculum, the report says, as well as effective training for staff.

The way teachers present information and help pupils build their knowledge and skills is praised, but in a small number of foundation subjects, the curriculum is new and pupils have gaps in their learning, although the report says this is being addressed.

The report says pupils flourish as a result of teachers planning the indoor and outdoor learning areas to provide stimulating learning, while pupils are fully involved in the life of the school.

Leaders are also praised for their hard work in improving attendance levels, provision of experiences that broaden pupils' knowledge of the world and their interest of pupil and staff well-being.

Headteacher Kelly Williams said: "Obviously we were incredibly proud to receive this recognition by Ofsted.

"We believed we were a good school and it's good to have the confirmation from them.

"It's a team effort from all involved, a lot of hard work and commitment from staff and governors, support from our parents and carers and of course, our wonderful children.