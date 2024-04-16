To mark primary school offer day we’re taking a look at the Calderdale primary schools that have been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.
Schools are inspected and rated by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.
Inspectors judge schools on categories including the quality of teaching, personal development and welfare, the effectiveness of the leadership and pupils' achievements.
For more information visit reports.ofsted.gov.uk
