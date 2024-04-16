Primary school offer day 2024: Here are all of the primary schools in Calderdale that have been rated 'outstanding' by OfstedPrimary school offer day 2024: Here are all of the primary schools in Calderdale that have been rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted
Children going to primary school in September will find out today (Tuesday) which school they will be going to.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

To mark primary school offer day we’re taking a look at the Calderdale primary schools that have been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Schools are inspected and rated by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.

Inspectors judge schools on categories including the quality of teaching, personal development and welfare, the effectiveness of the leadership and pupils' achievements.

For more information visit reports.ofsted.gov.uk

Dudwell Lane, Halifax, HX3 0SD. Latest report: May 2023.

1. All Saints' CofE VA Junior and Infant School

Dudwell Lane, Halifax, HX3 0SD. Latest report: May 2023. Photo: Google Street View

Wakefield Road, Copley, Halifax, HX3 0TP. Latest report: October 2013.

2. Copley Primary School.

Wakefield Road, Copley, Halifax, HX3 0TP. Latest report: October 2013. Photo: Jim Fitton

Lower Edge Road, Rastrick, Brighouse, HD6 3LD. Latest report: October 2018

3. Highbury School

Lower Edge Road, Rastrick, Brighouse, HD6 3LD. Latest report: October 2018 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

3 A646, Luddenden Foot, Halifax, HX2 6AZ. Latest report: February 2024

4. Luddendenfoot Academy

3 A646, Luddenden Foot, Halifax, HX2 6AZ. Latest report: February 2024 Photo: Charles Round

