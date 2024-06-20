Primary schools in Calderdale: Halifax primary school given permission to extend its car park despite objections

By John Greenwood
Published 20th Jun 2024, 16:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Halifax primary has been told it can have 10 extra parking bays in its car park, despite some objections.

Calderdale Council planners have approved Withinfields Primary School’s application to make the changes at its Southowram site.

Documents submitted in support of the school’s application argued current provision was too cramped, leading to potential safety issues if large vehicles including the emergency services needed to get into the site – which is owned by the council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Objectors were concerned about the loss of green space and claimed extra spaces were against the ethos of some council policies, including climate action and Schools Streets – the latter aiming to keep cars away from schools.

Withinfields School, SouthowramWithinfields School, Southowram
Withinfields School, Southowram

One said: “The school doesn’t need more parking.

“It needs to encourage teachers and parents of pupils to use other forms of transportation then cars.”

But AHR Building Consultancy Ltd, for the school, said there were currently issues with double parking on the site meaning people are frequently blocked in by others, and cars are creating obstructions by parking down one side of the access road.

The “poor conditions” cause issues for large vehicles accessing the site, said the supporting statement submitted with the application.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The car park extension would be on what was currently overgrown vegetation – an “unusable space” due to the sloping gradient, said the statement.

The extra spaces will be created by extending it in two areas, one providing six more spaces and the other four, said AHR.

Council officers said any noise disturbance from extra vehicles would be limited to certain times, and the development was modest with some proposed tree planting off-setting greenery losses.

Related topics:HalifaxCalderdaleCalderdale Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.