Primary schools in Calderdale: Halifax primary school given permission to extend its car park despite objections
Calderdale Council planners have approved Withinfields Primary School’s application to make the changes at its Southowram site.
Documents submitted in support of the school’s application argued current provision was too cramped, leading to potential safety issues if large vehicles including the emergency services needed to get into the site – which is owned by the council.
Objectors were concerned about the loss of green space and claimed extra spaces were against the ethos of some council policies, including climate action and Schools Streets – the latter aiming to keep cars away from schools.
One said: “The school doesn’t need more parking.
“It needs to encourage teachers and parents of pupils to use other forms of transportation then cars.”
But AHR Building Consultancy Ltd, for the school, said there were currently issues with double parking on the site meaning people are frequently blocked in by others, and cars are creating obstructions by parking down one side of the access road.
The “poor conditions” cause issues for large vehicles accessing the site, said the supporting statement submitted with the application.
The car park extension would be on what was currently overgrown vegetation – an “unusable space” due to the sloping gradient, said the statement.
The extra spaces will be created by extending it in two areas, one providing six more spaces and the other four, said AHR.
Council officers said any noise disturbance from extra vehicles would be limited to certain times, and the development was modest with some proposed tree planting off-setting greenery losses.
