Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Halifax primary has been told it can have 10 extra parking bays in its car park, despite some objections.

Calderdale Council planners have approved Withinfields Primary School’s application to make the changes at its Southowram site.

Documents submitted in support of the school’s application argued current provision was too cramped, leading to potential safety issues if large vehicles including the emergency services needed to get into the site – which is owned by the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Objectors were concerned about the loss of green space and claimed extra spaces were against the ethos of some council policies, including climate action and Schools Streets – the latter aiming to keep cars away from schools.

Withinfields School, Southowram

One said: “The school doesn’t need more parking.

“It needs to encourage teachers and parents of pupils to use other forms of transportation then cars.”

But AHR Building Consultancy Ltd, for the school, said there were currently issues with double parking on the site meaning people are frequently blocked in by others, and cars are creating obstructions by parking down one side of the access road.

The “poor conditions” cause issues for large vehicles accessing the site, said the supporting statement submitted with the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car park extension would be on what was currently overgrown vegetation – an “unusable space” due to the sloping gradient, said the statement.

The extra spaces will be created by extending it in two areas, one providing six more spaces and the other four, said AHR.