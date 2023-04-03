Pupils at primary school in Halifax take part in litter pick at their local park
Reception children at Bolton Brow Primary school learned about taking care of the environment first hand during a litter picking and kite-flying visit to their local park at Crow Wood.
The litter pick came about from questions raised by the pupils in lessons about the environment.
Teacher Victoria Clay said: “This half term our learning has been focussed around a book called Somebody Swallowed Stanley by Sarah Roberts.
"Stanley is a plastic bag and ends up nearly being eaten by different sea creatures.
"We looked at why so much rubbish ends up in the ocean and what we can do to help. We looked at recycling, making things out of unwanted rubbish and giving things to charity.
"The children used their ICT skills and were news reporters, recording each other talking about the importance of looking after our planet.
"We then focussed more on our local area and the children produced some posters about putting litter in the bin and not dropping it on the floor.
"The children kept coming into school each morning, telling me they had seen rubbish thrown on the floor and they were very concerned. So, the idea to do a litter pick in our local area seemed like a natural next step for the children's learning.
"We spent an afternoon at Crow Wood Park with our equipment kindly lent to us by LitterfreeSB.
"The children took pride in making sure the park was nice and clean and really enjoyed the litter pick. picking up the rubbish.”
The children also made their own kites to fly and used the open space in the park to test how they fly.
"The whole afternoon was great fun and a brilliant way to highlight to the children how it is everyone's responsibility to keep our local area clean and tidy,” said Victoria.
“I encourage any local schools to get in touch with Litter Pickers SB and borrow their equipment to take children out to highlight the importance of looking after our local area.”
Francis Page, from LitterfreeSB, who organise litter picks in and around Sowerby Bridge, said: “'When the school approached us we were delighted to help. Fun initiatives like this are exactly what our schools outreach scheme is designed to support.”