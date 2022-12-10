Pupils from Brighouse school deliver some festive cheer to nearby residents with handmade Christmas cards
Pupils from Longroyde Primary School in Rastrick spread some festive cheer recently by delivering handmade Christmas cards to their neighbours.
As part the school’s charity and community work, every child at the school, from nursery to Year 6, made a Christmas card and sent it to someone in the community, including the youngest children delivering to the local care home.
They have also sent 100 cards to Home Instead, who provide home care and live-in care, so they can distribute the cards to the elderly in Calderdale.
Whilst out delivering, the pupils dressed up as reindeers and completed the Overgate Hospice Reindeer Run, raising money for Overgate through sponsorship from parents, family members and friends.