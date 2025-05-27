Pupils from Calderdale village school have memorable visit to Houses of Parliament

By Tom Scargill
Published 27th May 2025, 16:30 BST

Pupils from Shelf Junior and Infant School were given a tour of the Houses of Parliament and watched the Prime Minister deliever a statement to the Commons on a visit last week.

The year five and six students were hosted by halifax MP Kate Dearden, who visited the school earlier this year.

She answered pupils’ questions and showed them round the building, while they also got to see Prime Minister Kier Starmer deliver a statement to Parliament.

"The children were a credit to the school throughout the visit,” said head teacher Jill Elam, “full of curiosity, brilliant questions, and respectful behaviour. One child commented ‘best school trip ever!’

"A huge thank you to everyone who helped organise the trip and supported us in making it such a memorable day.”

