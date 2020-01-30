Pupils praised as Calderdale school evacuated due to 'security concern'

A Calderdale school has praised its pupils and staff after it was evacuated due to a security concern.

Ryburn Valley High School revealed that the whole school was told to leave the buildings this morning (January 30).

Ryburn Valley High School

MORE NEWS: Calderdale school forced to partially close after illness outbreak



The school based on St Peters Avenue, Sowerby Bridge, said that the evacuation was only a precaution and nobody was in danger.

Posting on Twitter the school said: "Ryburn was evacuated this morning as a precaution due to a security concern.

"We have established that the school is safe and students have now been allowed back into the building as normal.

"We commend our students for excellent behaviour this morning."