Queensbury school receives donation of 800 books

The school - part of Trinity Multi-Academy Trust - says the donation will be a massive help towards some of the improvements that the school is making under Trinity's leadership.
The books will be added to Trinity Academy Bradford’s library, where students will be able to read and borrow them as and when they like.
We Buy Books buys and sells second-hand books, meaning that fewer are thrown away. This aligns with one of the Trinity Multi-Academy Trust-wide Earthshot pledges that each Trinity school is striving to achieve - to reduce waste.
A spokesperson for the school said: "The donation will be invaluable to present and future Trinity Academy Bradford students, and the school would like to say a huge thank you to We Buy Books for such an amazing, necessary and helpful donation."