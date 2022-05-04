Queensbury school receives donation of 800 books

Trinity Academy Bradford has received the gift from We Buy Books.

The school - part of Trinity Multi-Academy Trust - says the donation will be a massive help towards some of the improvements that the school is making under Trinity's leadership.

The books will be added to Trinity Academy Bradford’s library, where students will be able to read and borrow them as and when they like.

We Buy Books buys and sells second-hand books, meaning that fewer are thrown away. This aligns with one of the Trinity Multi-Academy Trust-wide Earthshot pledges that each Trinity school is striving to achieve - to reduce waste.