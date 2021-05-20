Rastrick High School gets ready to start new building project.

Over the last year, Rastrick High has invested in facilities such as a new fitness suite, a new CAD cam room for their Design and Technology department as well as recently completing the final phase of an extensive re-roofing project.

All with aim of future-proofing their site for the next 20 years and beyond.

After 18 months of development work with local and regional architects, they are now ready to start a new project which will see the building of a new tensile fabric-covered social area. The new covered area will provide students with additional social space as well as ensuring protection from the elements whilst transitioning across the school.

Not only will this new covered social area vastly improve movement across Rastrick’ s large site for both students and staff, but the innovative technology used to create this canopy will also mean its impact on the environment will be minimal. The stylish, light and airy cover offers state-of-the-art shelter and will also feature a waterproof translucent roof which will allow natural light to continue to flood through.

One of the many reasons for Rastrick High School choosing this style of construction over more traditional means, is that their students can continue to enjoy the natural sunlight and atmosphere of the outdoors through the canopy whilst making some of their outdoor space more practical.

The simple design and finish also provide Rastrick High School with a structure that will serve students for many years to come.

Mathew Williams, Head of School at Rastrick High School said: “After many months of planning, I am delighted to announce that we will be starting this project in the coming weeks.