A Calderdale high school has retained its ‘Good’ Ofsted status – and inspectors said it would probably be ‘Outstanding’ if a full inspection was carried out.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rastrick High School was described by Ofsted inspectors as having a “highly ambitious curriculum in place that enables pupils to acquire an

extensive range of knowledge and skills” following an ungraded inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The evidence gathered suggests that the inspection grade might be outstanding if a graded inspection were carried out now,” said their report.

Ofsted inspectors had high praise for Rastrick High School

They also said: “Pupils at Rastrick High School are part of an extremely welcoming community.

"They are proud to attend the school.

"Pupils are happy and safe in school. The school deals with rare occasions of bullying well.

"Pupils achieve very well. Adults have very high expectations for pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The school has built a carefully constructed curriculum that focuses incisively on pupils’ academic and wider personal development.

"Staff equip pupils with the knowledge and experience to prepare them well for life in modern Britain.”

And it added: “Pupils behave extremely well. They are polite, courteous and welcoming to visitors. In lessons, they are highly attentive and appreciative of their learning.

"Pupils are inquisitive and willing to contribute to class discussions in articulate ways. There is a calm and happy atmosphere in the school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspectors also commented on the vast range of extra-curricular activities on offer is vast, saying more than 50 are run every week ranging from British Sign Language to pom pom club.

"The curriculum is taught by knowledgeable teachers with considerable subject expertise,” their report added.

"The school has thought carefully about what effective teaching looks like. Staff receive highly effective training to ensure that pupils benefit from exceptional learning.”

Head of the school, Mathew Williams, said: “The report really does capture everything about Rastrick High School that we are immensely proud of, and quite rightly describes all the outstanding evidence that was found throughout a very thorough inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad