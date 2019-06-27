Rastrick High School raises the roof with £1.5m refurbishment project

Rastrick High School is set to continue its ongoing refurbishment programme after securing £1.5million in capital funding from the Condition Improvement Fund (CIF) to replace half of the school’s roof.

The latest improvement work follows a £750,000 building project in summer 2018 which saw the school’s former reception area and main hall demolished and replaced with an open-plan layout to accommodate more students and encourage collaborative learning.

Read: Everything you need to know about the big music weekend at The Piece Hall in Halifax

A new one-way system was also introduced to the 1,500-pupil school to create a more efficient flow of pupils and staff around the building.

Mathew Williams, Associate Headteacher at Rastrick High School, said: “Our roof is essential to normal school operations, and one that is not up to scratch can have a huge impact on school life.

“Receiving this funding from the CIF will allow us to invest further in the school’s ongoing regeneration and give some attention to a roof that was first put in place over thirty years ago.

“Work has started in a part of the school that ensures there is no disruption to pupils sitting their summer exams. The education of our students is our number one priority and we have worked hard with the approved contractor to ensure they fully understand and support this.

Read: Calls for Primark, H&M, John Lewis and Waterstones to open in Calderdale

“The funding we have been awarded allows us to replace fifty percent of the school’s roof at this stage. We then hope to submit a second bid next year to complete the remaining half of the work.”