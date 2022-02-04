Rastrick school continues sustainability drive with recent project

The school unveiled plans for a new tensile fabric-covered social area last summer, after 18 months of development work with local and regional architects.

Now completed and functional, the canopy-covered area has been augmented with furniture made from recycled plastic, as part of the school’s ongoing commitment to sustainability.

The technology used to create the canopy ensures minimal impact on the environment, and the furniture provided by Yorkshire-based firm British Recycled Plastic is an extension of the school’s green ethos.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The furniture is made from recycled plastic.

Shirley Graham, Site Manager at Rastrick High School, said: “We’re a very environmentally conscious school, and always keen to invest in our site and the environment. Our canopy area has been a big hit with the students since being added last year.

“We first used products from British Recycled Plastic around fifteen years ago, and they are as good now as the day we purchased them. It made sense for us to use more of the company’s furniture for the canopy-covered area. Using recycled plastic is a great way to increase our pupils’ awareness about waste reduction and sustainability.”