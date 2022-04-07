Rastrick school judged ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted for 16th consecutive time.
A Rastrick school is celebrating after being judged ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted for the 16th consecutive time.
Inspectors visited the William Henry Smith School, a residential special school for boys who have social, emotional and mental health needs.
Students may also have additional needs, including learning difficulties, autism spectrum disorder and communication challenges.
The school provides education for students aged 5 to 16 years old and accommodation for boys up to 19 years old.
Ofsted inspectors noted that the overall experiences and progress of children and young people at the school was outstanding.
The report said: “Children enjoy exceptionally good, trusting relationships with staff, who they come to know very well. Children understand that staff will help them if they face difficulties.”
Inspectors also highlighted the outstanding effectiveness of leaders and managers at the school. “Ofsted Inspectors noted that the school is led by an inspirational principal, who is passionate about helping children to make progress in all areas of their development, leading from the front and well supported by a senior leadership team and senior residential staff who share her vision. ,” the report said. “The value of the leadership to the children and their families cannot be underestimated.
Sue Ackroyd, Principal, said: “I am very proud of the young people and supporting staff who make up our vibrant community. We are constantly striving to improve the quality of life of our children and young people, their families, and our staff team.
“There is nothing more important than creating an environment of endless opportunities for success, and an ethos with relationships at the heart of all practice.”