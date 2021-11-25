Rastrick students celebrate as they are named winners at awards
Congratulations to the students.
The William Henry Smith School in Rastrick are proud that a number of its students have once again become winners at the Engage National Award Ceremony.
A spokesperson for the school said: “We congratulate all our students, it was an amazing event and it was a real privilege once again to see the success of our students.”
The awards that they received were: Gold -Judges’ Special Award; Silver - Outstanding Achievement; Joint Bronze - Outstanding Personal Resilience; Silver - Innovation and Creativity; Silver - Sports Student of the Year Award; Bronze - Leavers Success Story; Silver - The FAST Team, Team of the Year; Bronze - Sea Cadets, Team of the Year; Joint Bronze - Outstanding Personal Progress.