Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Duncan Beaumont, who was a governor at Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College for more than 30 years, was presented with an MBE at a ceremony at the school.

He was handed the award by Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Ed Anderson in front of family, friends, students and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Beaumont had chosen to have his award presented at Ravenscliffe instead of travelling to London.

Former Ravenscliffe governor Duncan Beaumont is presented with his honour by Lord Lieutenant for West Yorkshire Ed Anderson

A spokesperson for the school said: “He has been instrumental in making Ravenscliffe the thriving, safe, and fabulous place that it is today, leading on a number of projects as the school has expanded and developed over the years.

"The entire Ravenscliffe community, past and present, owe him a huge debt of gratitude and we continue to wish him well as he now takes a step back to enjoy his retirement.