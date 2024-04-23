Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College: Royal honour for man who has been key to making Halifax school 'thriving, safe, and fabulous place'
Duncan Beaumont, who was a governor at Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College for more than 30 years, was presented with an MBE at a ceremony at the school.
He was handed the award by Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Ed Anderson in front of family, friends, students and staff.
Mr Beaumont had chosen to have his award presented at Ravenscliffe instead of travelling to London.
A spokesperson for the school said: “He has been instrumental in making Ravenscliffe the thriving, safe, and fabulous place that it is today, leading on a number of projects as the school has expanded and developed over the years.
"The entire Ravenscliffe community, past and present, owe him a huge debt of gratitude and we continue to wish him well as he now takes a step back to enjoy his retirement.
"The honour is thoroughly deserved.”
