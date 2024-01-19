Ravenscliffe High School: Halifax high school rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted looking for new head teacher
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ravenscliffe High School, in Skircoat Green, says its current head teacher Chris Lingard will retire this summer.
The school, for children aged 11 to 19 years and which has been rated ‘Outstanding’ by education watchdog Ofsted, is looking for someone else to take on the leadership role.
"We are seeking a new head teacher to build on her legacy,” the school has said.
"We must continue to develop as a school – investing, innovating, and changing to further improve how we support our students.
"Yet we must also maintain the school’s ethos and values, which so many people hold dear and which help shape what is so good about Ravenscliffe.
"It is an important balance, which our new head teacher must embrace.
"We are therefore looking for an outstanding leader to further enhance the learning, development and future prospects of our incredible cohort of young people.”