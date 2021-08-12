Resilience of young people shines through on GCSE results day
After a challenging 18 months, A-Level students across Calderdale have received their results today (Thursday).
Coun Adam Wilkinson, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, said: “Congratulations and well done to everyone getting their GCSE results today.
“After a really difficult year, these results recognise the hard work and determination of young people to carry on and achieve.
“The GCSE years can be challenging at the best of times, but with the added pressure of the pandemic, the uncertainty and having to adapt to new ways of learning and socialising, local students have done so well.
“Calderdale is known for its resilience, and we have seen this shine through in our young people, their families and schools across the borough.
“I want anyone who is disappointed with their results to know that they have lots of support and options. They can talk to their school, C&K Careers and Open Minds.”