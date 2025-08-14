Resilient Ayesha secures place to study Medicine

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A teenager who has battled a debilitating chronic illness for years was overjoyed after securing the grades she needs to pursue her dream of studying Medicine.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ayesha Razak, 19, a student at Bradford Grammar School, (BGS) was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease when she was nine years old, which led to her being on lifelong medication, missing huge chunks of school and struggling with extreme fatigue.

But today, her hard work and resilience paid off when she discovered she’d been awarded an A* in Economics, A in Biology and an A in Chemistry to secure her place at Leeds University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reacting to her fantastic results she said: “I don’t know how I did it as it was very difficult but I’m really happy with my results!”

Priya Gill, of Pudsey, near Leeds, with her friend Ayesha Razak, of Bradford.

Chron’s Disease is a long-term condition where part of the gut becomes inflamed. It cannot be cured but medications can help.

“I missed a lot of school and when Covid hit, I had to take a term off in case I got ill,” recalled Ayesha. “I get really, really tired and I struggle to put on weight. I’m on different medications. I used to have to administer my own injections, and I have to continue to go in for check-ups.

“In the times I wasn’t in school I would try and revise at home. I don’t think I would have become the person I am if it wasn’t for BGS. The teachers, and the support I’ve received, have been fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ayesha, who joined BGS in Year 3, has wanted to study Medicine since she was a young girl and hopes to be an ophthalmic (eye) surgeon one day.

Ayesha Razak celebrates her fantastic A Level grades with her parents

Dad, Maroof Razak, said the family was so proud of her.

“The joy is incredible, it’s hard to put it into words,” he said. “She’s had it really tough, not only physically but psychologically. One of the medicines she took initially caused her to lose all her hair which was traumatic, and she’s gone up and down the country to specialist appointments.

“But she’s a fighter and she’s come through it. She’s very strong willed and her success is down to her, the support and guidance she’s had at BGS and from her mum.”

Simon Hinchliffe, Headmaster at BGS, said: “Ayesha has shown such courage over the years, never swaying from her dream to work in Medicine, in the face of the toughest of health conditions. She embodies the BGS spirit and we’re extremely proud of how hard she’s worked and her fantastic results.”

Get six months of Amazon Prime Student free – then just £4.49 a month (aff) £ 0.00 Buy now Buy now Amazon Prime Student is one of the best-value perks available to anyone in full-time higher education. You get a six-month trial completely free, with all the benefits of Prime - including unlimited one-day delivery, Prime Video, Amazon Music Prime and exclusive student discounts on everything from textbooks to tech. After the trial, you’ll pay just £4.49 a month or £47.49 a year for as long as you remain a student. There’s no catch and no long-term tie-in - just serious savings when you need them most. Click here to start your free six month Prime Student Trial

Apple Back-to-uni tech sorted: Get this Apple MacBook for under £100 £ 99.00 Buy now Buy now Getting ready for university can be expensive, but your student’s laptop doesn’t have to be. We’ve found a refurbished Apple MacBook for just £99 – fully tested, ready to go, and perfect for everyday study tasks like essays, research, streaming and calls. It’s a 2008 model, so you can expect some cosmetic wear, but it still delivers reliable performance at a price that’s hard to beat. It’s a great pick for anyone after a dependable, no-fuss machine to take to uni this autumn. Buy the refurbished Apple MacBook now from Wowcher here.