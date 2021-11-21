Rishworth School and Heathfield Preparatory proudly support Anti-Bullying Week

The school – which educates children from aged three to 18 – pride themselves on producing and nurturing young people who are compassionate, respectful and kind, who treat others as they would like to be treated themselves.

Old Rishworthian and now Chief Executive of the Anne Frank Trust, Tim Robinson tweeted: “Thank you Rishworth School – you played a major part in giving me lifelong values of tolerance, kindness and good humour.”

He added: “I’m very glad to see my alma meter engaging in #AntiBullyingWeek.”

Headmaster Anthony Wilkins said: “We are proud to be supporting this vital initiative throughout our School not only this week, but all year round. We have a zero tolerance stance to bullying, as well as a positive behaviour policy, which reinforces this to everyone across our School.