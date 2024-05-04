Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dan Halsey of Eden Sustainable has applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission and listed building consent to make the changes at Rishworth School.

The 356 panels would be placed on a teaching block and a sports hall at the school on Oldham Road, Ripponden, say supporting statements prepared by Ashall Town Planning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is estimated they would have the capacity to produce 179.78 kWp (kilowatt peak for solar panels).

Rishworth School.

Rishworth School is Grade II listed but the solar panels are not being placed on the oldest parts of the main building but instead two less prominent later buildings within the grounds, reducing impact on the listed building says the application.

It also says: “It is considered the installation of solar PV panels at the site will result in significant benefits to the operation of the school by providing greener energy for electric heating, lighting and to provide electrical power for day-to-day administration, cooking, computers and associated office uses.

“Electricity from renewables must underpin our future energy strategy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rishworth School dates to 1724, established by John Wheelwright in the building which is now the chapel.

A new school building was established in 1827 and new buildings added in 1930, 1933 and 1950, with a swimming pool opened in 1964.