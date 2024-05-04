Rishworth School: Historic Calderdale school applies for permission to install 356 solar panels
Dan Halsey of Eden Sustainable has applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission and listed building consent to make the changes at Rishworth School.
The 356 panels would be placed on a teaching block and a sports hall at the school on Oldham Road, Ripponden, say supporting statements prepared by Ashall Town Planning.
It is estimated they would have the capacity to produce 179.78 kWp (kilowatt peak for solar panels).
Rishworth School is Grade II listed but the solar panels are not being placed on the oldest parts of the main building but instead two less prominent later buildings within the grounds, reducing impact on the listed building says the application.
It also says: “It is considered the installation of solar PV panels at the site will result in significant benefits to the operation of the school by providing greener energy for electric heating, lighting and to provide electrical power for day-to-day administration, cooking, computers and associated office uses.
“Electricity from renewables must underpin our future energy strategy.”
Rishworth School dates to 1724, established by John Wheelwright in the building which is now the chapel.
A new school building was established in 1827 and new buildings added in 1930, 1933 and 1950, with a swimming pool opened in 1964.
The teaching block to which the solar panels are proposed to be fitted was built in the 1950s and the sports hall where the other panels will be situated in the 1960s, say the supporting papers.
