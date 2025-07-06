Rising youth unemployment sparks concern in Calderdale

Rising unemployment among Calderdale’s young people is causing councillors concern.

An annual report to senior Calderdale councillors shows the unemployment levels among young people between June 2024 and March 2025.

Senior councillors discussed the issue before this month’s cabinet meeting and it was also raised in the session’s questions section.

Coun Peter Hunt (Con, Elland) said the 2024-25 report highlighted that youth unemployment in Calderdale was 1,250 – a rate of 8.7 per cent – in March 2025 and this figure had not changed since December 2024.

But the report did not acknowledge the increase in youth unemployment of 180 from 1,070 - a rate of 7.5 per cent - in June 2024.

“Given this alarming trend, which represents an increase of 16.82 per cent, what specific actions are being undertaken to address the rising level of youth unemployment in Calderdale?” he asked cabinet members.

Coun Adam Wilkinson, cabinet member for Children and Young People’s Services, said it was certainly a pertinent issue and one which was being discussed.

“We do acknowledge that youth unemployment in Calderdale increased between June 2024 and March 2025,” he said.

“While this figure has reduced slightly to 8.6 per cent in May 2025, we recognise the upward trend is concerning and are taking targeted action.”

Coun Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) said this included Calderdale Employment Hub continuing to provide tailored support for young people.

“It plays a central role in helping young people move into employment, apprenticeship or further learning,” he said.

The council has also refreshed its own post-16 learning and skills strategy, which places a strong emphasis on reducing youth unemployment, said Coun Wilkinson.

The strategy prioritises targeting youth unemployment through funded programmes announced in the Government’s Get Britain Working white paper, alongside actions to improve employer engagement, enhancement of careers guidance for unemployed young people and creating clear progression and employment pathways for all young people, he said.

Leader of the council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said the impact on young people of the pandemic, and their schooling at that time, on exclusions from schools and some mental health difficulties was still being felt.

Some of the help was aimed at tackling some of those specific things, she said.