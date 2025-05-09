Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calderdale students on a school trip to Italy found themselves in the right place at the right time to be part of an historic moment yesterday.

The group of Ryburn Valley High School pupils were just getting ready to leave Vatican City when they witnessed the moment white smoke poured from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel to signal the election of the new pope.

Robert Francis Prevost will be the 267th pope and he will be known as Leo XIV.

The students, who had spent the day exploring Rome, described the moment when they realised what was happening.

The Ryburn Valley High School students in Rome

Logan Nandra, 13, said: “The atmosphere completely changed when the white smoke came, it was electric and people started cheering.

"I can’t describe how it made me feel - it was amazing!”

Oliver Parry, 14, said: “It made me feel delighted to be there.

"As we were leaving, there was a stampede of people running towards the Vatican. It made me realise just how important it was.”

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV

Lola Sleigh, 14, added: “Despite not being religious, it was a great thing to be able to experience and I will mention it in future stories to my family and friends.”

Assistant headteacher at Ryburn Valley High School Aaron Kay said “I can’t believe that we had the chance for our students to experience such monumental event.

"This is a once in a lifetime event they will take with them forever.

"The group were unsure what to expect at the Vatican but once there they began to soak up the atmosphere and then were asking lots of questions about the conclave. This was a truly cultural experience.”

The 20 Year 9 students from the school are in Italy on an international study placement as part of the Turing Scheme – a government programme which aims to advance cultural understanding and support social mobility.

Hosted by a school in Nocera Umbra – Istituto Dante Alighieri Omnicomprensivo – the students have taken part in robotics, sports, languages and virtual reality workshops with Italian students, explored historic cities including Perugia, Assisi and Rome, and enjoyed cultural activities such as cooking classes and local tours.