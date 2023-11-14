A Calderdale high school has won a top award for the third time.

Ryburn Valley High School, in Sowerby Bridge, has been awarded the prestigious Platinum Artsmark, recognising the school as one of the top schools nationally for creativity in education.

The award is the only creative quality standard for schools and education settings, and strives to embed creativity and diversity across the curriculum to celebrate the arts and cultural education.

It is awarded by the Arts Council England after an intensive inspection involving exploring how creativity is embedded throughout the school.

The school has won the award for the third time

Ryburn, part of the Together Learning Trust, says it has embedded creativity throughout the whole curriculum.

Triestina Bozzo, assistant headteacher and director of quality and innovation ,said: “We’re extremely proud of achieving our Artsmark Platinum Award.

"We take immense pride in our arts curriculum - a testament of our dedication to ensuring that every student can unleash their creativity, providing them with a profound and transformative lens through which they can view the world.

“In celebrating the arts, we celebrate the essence of creativity, the power of expression, and the beauty of diversity.

"We believe that through the arts, we not only educate but inspire, instilling in our students the tools they need to navigate the complexities of the world with resilience, confidence, and an appreciation for the rich tapestry of human experience."

Darren Henley, chief executive of the Arts Council, congratulated the school.