A floodlit new 3G artificial grass football pitch is being planned by a Calderdale school.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mark Thorley has applied to Calderdale Council on behalf of Ryburn Valey High School seeking planning permission to develop the pitch at the school which on St Peter’s Avenue in Sowerby.

As well as increasing use from pupils, other local teams in the wider area could use the different sized pitches it can accommodate, say supporting documents submitted with the planning application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from planning agent Surfacing Standards Ltd says the new pitch site is existing grass playing field land at the school.

Ryburn Valley High School, Sowerby.

It will include an artificial grass pitch, using 3G artificial grass, sized at 97 metres by 61 metres, including three metre “run-offs”.

This is designed to accommodate a variety of youth football pitches and training areas.

It will support one over 18s adult-sized pitch, one suitably sized for under 11 and under 12 teams, two suitable for under nines and under 10 sides, and four suitable for under sevens and under eights teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hardstanding spectator and goal storage areas will be included with 1.2 metre-high pitch perimeter barrier fencing to separate the pitch from these surrounding areas, and 4.5 metre-high fencing around the whole.

Six 13 metre floodlight columns are planned, an equipment store will be included, and an access pathway for pedestrians and emergency vehicles will be built in, says the statement.

The supporting statement says the pitch is planned to improve the leisure offer at Ryburn Valley High School.

“The provision of a new artificial grass pitch will provide increased usage in comparison to the existing grassed playing field for benefit of the school, local football clubs, partner organisations and other sports clubs in the surrounding area, via pre-arranged and structured access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new pitch will offer a variety of football pitches and training areas within the same enclosed playing space to support development plans into grassroots football,” say the statements.

Impact relating to noise and lighting has been a key consideration, say Surfacing Standards Ltd.