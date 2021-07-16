Ryburn Valley High School offers choice of in-school or remote learning next week due to high rates of covid infection

Ryburn Valley High School

In Calderdale rates are currently 833 per 100,000 among 11-16s and 1063 over 100,000 in 17-18 year olds.

The school has numerous bubble closures in place with students self-isolating. This meant that on Thursday 15 July, only 39% of students were actually in school.

From Monday, July 19 the guidance for social distancing and face coverings is changing - although the requirement for close contacts of a positive case to self isolate for 10 days remains in place until at least August 16, and local schools will continue to work with Public Health Calderdale to contact trace all cases in school and close ‘bubbles’ of students to self isolate.

Ryburn, which is part of the Together Learning Trust, will be open as normal for the week, but will also be offering a full programme of remote learning for students at home, which will follow the same timetable in school, and include live video lessons for the majority of lessons.

Attendance, online or in person, and work will be compulsory and monitored for students at each lesson.

Calderdale Public Health, Calderdale Council and the Local Authority are in support of the school’s actions, and a number of other local schools are considering similar measures.

Ryburn’s Head of School Kath Parker said: “Over the past couple of weeks we have seen a huge increase in positive cases in school, and each of these results in bubble closures with numerous close contacts having to self isolate for 10 days.

"Unluckily, in some cases the same students have faced multiple periods of self-isolation, sometimes only returning to school for a day or two in between. The disruption to their learning and family life is intolerable.

“The core principle of education is that “schools have a duty to provide education the best way we can”. With this in mind, we have worked very closely with Calderdale Public Health, and with their agreement, we are offering families the choice of either in school or remote learning next week.

"This gives parents more control over the situation, and some reassurance that they will not start the summer holidays facing yet another period of self-isolation for their children.