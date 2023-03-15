This walkout – the third this year - is taking place across the country today (Wednesday) and tomorrow as teachers protest over pay, conditions and school budgets.

They want pay rises above what is being offered and that do not come out of existing school budgets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

President of the Calderdale branch of the NEU Daniel Whittall said: “Unfortunately, the Government continues to ignore the calls by the NEU and other education unions for increased school funding and for inflation-matching pay increases for education workers after years of real-terms pay cuts.

NEU strike picket line outside Brighouse High School

"As a result, we have no choice but to withdraw our labour again for two days this week.

"We’d all rather be teaching, but we know how important it is to fight for education and do everything we can to save our schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Today (Wednesday), when the Government announces its budget, Calderdale teachers will be joining thousands of NEU members from across the country as we take our case for better school funding to Parliament.

"We thank all the local people and businesses who have supported our campaign, as well as local groups like Calderdale Trades Council and Calderdale Enough is Enough who have organised supportive gatherings and rallies near our picket lines.

"We dearly hope the Government commits to serious negotiation and makes an offer on pay and funding that could resolve this dispute.

"If they fail to do this, our members stand ready to continue our campaign to save our schools.”

Advertisement Hide Ad