News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 minutes ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
15 minutes ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe
1 hours ago Budget 2023: Energy Price Guarantee to be extended to June
11 hours ago Reddit users frustrated after social media site goes down
12 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
13 hours ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child

'Save our schools' - here is why teachers are striking and some Calderdale schools are shut for two days

Many Calderdale schools have had to tell some or all of their children to stay home for two days as teachers take part in more national strike action.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Mar 2023, 08:00 GMT- 1 min read

This walkout – the third this year - is taking place across the country today (Wednesday) and tomorrow as teachers protest over pay, conditions and school budgets.

They want pay rises above what is being offered and that do not come out of existing school budgets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

President of the Calderdale branch of the NEU Daniel Whittall said: “Unfortunately, the Government continues to ignore the calls by the NEU and other education unions for increased school funding and for inflation-matching pay increases for education workers after years of real-terms pay cuts.

NEU strike picket line outside Brighouse High School
NEU strike picket line outside Brighouse High School
NEU strike picket line outside Brighouse High School
Most Popular

"As a result, we have no choice but to withdraw our labour again for two days this week.

"We’d all rather be teaching, but we know how important it is to fight for education and do everything we can to save our schools.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Today (Wednesday), when the Government announces its budget, Calderdale teachers will be joining thousands of NEU members from across the country as we take our case for better school funding to Parliament.

"We thank all the local people and businesses who have supported our campaign, as well as local groups like Calderdale Trades Council and Calderdale Enough is Enough who have organised supportive gatherings and rallies near our picket lines.

"We dearly hope the Government commits to serious negotiation and makes an offer on pay and funding that could resolve this dispute.

"If they fail to do this, our members stand ready to continue our campaign to save our schools.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Teachers' strikes: Here are the schools in Halifax and other parts of Calderdale...
CalderdaleGovernmentPresidentParliament