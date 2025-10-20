How every secondary school in Calderdale performed in new Government league tables.placeholder image
School application deadline: How every secondary school in Calderdale performed in new Government league tables

By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 13:45 GMT
Applications for Secondary school for September 2026 close at midnight on October 31.

For more information on applying for schools in Calderdale visit new.calderdale.gov.uk.

The Department for Education has recently published the latest secondary school league tables.

This is how Calderdale schools performed in Attainment 8 for 2024.

The Attainment 8 score is based on how well pupils in a school have performed in up to 8 qualifications, which include English, maths, 3 English Baccalaureate qualifications including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and 3 other additional approved qualifications.

For more information visit www.compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk

The Crossley Heath School, Halifax has an Attainment 8 score of 74.2.

1. The Crossley Heath School

The Crossley Heath School, Halifax has an Attainment 8 score of 74.2. Photo: Google Street View

North Halifax Grammar School has an Attainment 8 score of 68.4.

2. North Halifax Grammar School

North Halifax Grammar School has an Attainment 8 score of 68.4. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Hipperholme Grammar School has an Attainment 8 score of 51.9.

3. Hipperholme Grammar School

Hipperholme Grammar School has an Attainment 8 score of 51.9. Photo: Jim Fitton

The Brooksbank School, Elland has an Attainment 8 score of 50.6.

4. The Brooksbank School

The Brooksbank School, Elland has an Attainment 8 score of 50.6. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

