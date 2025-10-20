School application deadline: How every secondary school in Calderdale performed in new Government league tables

For more information on applying for schools in Calderdale visit new.calderdale.gov.uk.

The Department for Education has recently published the latest secondary school league tables.

This is how Calderdale schools performed in Attainment 8 for 2024.

The Attainment 8 score is based on how well pupils in a school have performed in up to 8 qualifications, which include English, maths, 3 English Baccalaureate qualifications including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and 3 other additional approved qualifications.

For more information visit www.compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk

1 . The Crossley Heath School The Crossley Heath School, Halifax has an Attainment 8 score of 74.2.

2 . North Halifax Grammar School North Halifax Grammar School has an Attainment 8 score of 68.4.

3 . Hipperholme Grammar School Hipperholme Grammar School has an Attainment 8 score of 51.9.

4 . The Brooksbank School The Brooksbank School, Elland has an Attainment 8 score of 50.6.