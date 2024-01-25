Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A report before the children’s scrutiny panel said that the number of children permanently excluded from their school has almost trebled in four years.

In 2019-20, 34 children were excluded, rising to 41 on 2020-21, jumping to 78 in 2021-22 and a further leap to 98 in 2022-23.

Concerned councillors and lay members had asked for the report which concluded it was “a major cause of concern”, with the borough an outlier compared to neighbouring areas.

Councillor Adam Wilkinson said numbers worsened after the pandemic

A number of the exclusions were for offences including violence against staff or students – but one case, described as “ludicrous”, concerned a pupil excluded for wearing the wrong colour socks, they heard.

Cabinet member for Children and Young People’s Services, Coun Adam Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge), said numbers worsened after the pandemic, reflecting a national situation.

“If you think about all the disruption to the lives of children and lack of routine that they had and support they are used to, it’s probably no surprise there has been an increase in mental health problems and behaviour issues,” he said.

The cost of living crisis and issues with special needs and disabilities (SEND) places added to problems, with a high proportion of children with SEND being excluded.

In terms of action, an exclusions partnership board had been set up to identify causes and find solutions, and a bid had been put in to the Department for Education for an alternative provision free school which if successful will be “a game changer”, he said.

Scrutiny board members heard the Whitley School provides most of the current alternative provision places but, with only a small number of pupils successfully returning to mainstream school, there was pressure on places.

Early intervention is also preferred as a solution, said director of children and young people’s services, Julie Jenkins.

Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) and Coun Brenda Monteith (Con, Brighouse) were concerned about exclusions of SEND students, asking whether decisions did not trigger a review to see whether their school was meeting their needs.

Board chair Coun Christine Prashad (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) asked why some schools had more exclusions than others. Reasons were varied, she was told.

Coun Felicity Issott (Con, Ryburn), who is a teacher, said the context of each school was different in terms of difficulties they faced and no-one wanted to exclude children but this had to be balanced with a duty of care to all the children.

“But I just think it’s unfair sometimes to say we need to look at the best practice of schools with low numbers, because it is like comparing apples with oranges.

“Actually, sometimes they show better practice because they have more experience of it,” she said.

Coun Dot Foster (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) said a more detailed breakdown was useful, for example to see if issues a child might be having at home was a cause of their behaviour in school.

“Have some never blotted their copybook again or how many are time and time again excluded?