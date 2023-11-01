News you can trust since 1853
SCHOOL LEAGUE TABLES: Find out how Calderdale secondary schools performed in latest GCSE league tables

Calderdale pupils have shown they are top of class in the latest secondary school league tables, published by the Department for Education.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Nov 2023, 07:30 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 08:35 GMT

The government has just published performance data from the summer 2023 GCSE exams for all secondary schools, sixth forms and colleges.

The main measure the government uses to judge secondary school academic performance is Progress 8 (P8). The score compares the progress made by pupils between the end of primary school and the end of secondary school across all schools nationally.

A score above zero means pupils made more progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

A score below zero means pupils made less progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

A negative progress score does not mean pupils made no progress, or the school has failed, rather it means pupils in the school made less progress than other pupils across England with similar results.

Based on the results, schools are divided into five categories from well below average, through below average, average, above average to the best score of well above average.

For more information visit www.compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk

The Crossley Heath School, Halifax has a score of 0.33. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.

Trinity Academy Halifax has a score of 0.3. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.

The Halifax Academy has a score of 0.3. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.

Trinity Academy Grammar, Sowerby Bridge has a score of 0.22. It has been classed as 'average' on the Government website.

