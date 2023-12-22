News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
School Nativities 2023: 38 photos of this year's Christmas nativities in Halifax and CalderdaleSchool Nativities 2023: 38 photos of this year's Christmas nativities in Halifax and Calderdale
School Nativities 2023: 38 photos of this year's Christmas nativities in Halifax and Calderdale

School Nativities 2023: 44 photos of this year's Christmas nativities in Halifax and Calderdale

Christmas is well and truly here and school pupils across a number of schools across Calderdale have taken part in a nativity this year.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 08:14 GMT

Here are 44 pictures of Calderdale nativities in 2023 – can you spot anyone you know?

Pick up a copy of this week's paper (December 21) to see our nativity picture special.

*All pictures have been provided by the schools – we will not be able to sell copies of the pictures as they were provided by the schools*

All Saints CofE Primary School, Halifax

1. Nativities

All Saints CofE Primary School, Halifax Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Barkisland C.E. School

2. Nativities

Barkisland C.E. School Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Bolton Brow Primary School, Sowerby Bridge

3. Nativities

Bolton Brow Primary School, Sowerby Bridge Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Bowling Green Academy

4. Nativities

Bowling Green Academy Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxCalderdale