School Nativities 2024: 21 photos of this year's Christmas nativities in Halifax, Sowerby Bridge and Elland

By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
Christmas is well and truly here and school pupils across a number of schools across Calderdale have taken part in a nativity this year.

Here are 21 pictures of Calderdale nativities in 2024.

Pick up a copy of this week's paper (December 19) to see our nativity picture special.

*All pictures have been provided by the schools – we will not be able to sell copies of the pictures as they were provided by the schools*

New Road Primary School, Sowerby Bridge

New Road Primary School, Sowerby Bridge Photo: Submit

Barkisland CofE VA Primary School

Barkisland CofE VA Primary School Photo: Submit

Bradshaw Primary School

Bradshaw Primary School Photo: Submit

Cliffe Hill Community Primary School, Lightcliffe

Cliffe Hill Community Primary School, Lightcliffe Photo: Submit

