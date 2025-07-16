A Calderdale school’s hard work and dedication have been recognised by a boosted Ofsted rating.

Tuel Lane Infant School, in Sowerby Bridge, was rated ‘Requires Improvement’ back in 2023 but has now achieved ‘Good’ in all five of the inspection areas.

Inspectors for the education watchdog said “nurturing relationships are at the heart of this school”, pupils are safe and happy and the school has high ambitions for all pupils’ achievement, which are generally met.

"Pupils show respect for each other and adults,” they said in their report.

Tuel Lane Infant School is celebrating a boosted Ofsted rating

"Pupils behave well around the school. This includes at playtimes, where older pupils play nicely with younger ones.”

The school ensures that pupils’ broader development is supported with a wide range of clubs and extra-curricular activities, and children take part in fundraising, nurturing their empathy, community awareness and a sense of social responsibility, said the Ofsted inspectors.

Reading has been a clear priority for the school, their report adds, and it promotes a strong reading culture.

"The school has created innovative ways to check what pupils know and remember,” the report says, and children also get a positive start to their education in the early years.

It also says pupils with SEND receive strong, tailored support based on an accurate identification of their needs. "As a result, pupils with SEND achieve well,” it adds.

"Leadership is driven by a clear and ambitious vision for all pupils,” says the report. “Staff feel valued, supported and motivated to grow.

"Leaders regularly check the impact of their actions. They accurately identify strengths and act swiftly on areas for development.”

It also says the school’s governance is strong.

To improve further, Ofsted suggests the school should ensure that strategies to support pupils to learn the curriculum are consistently in place so that pupils successfully build on their understanding over time.

It says the school should try to boost attendance so pupils can fully benefit from the curriculum in place.

Executive Headteacher Alison Embleton said: “We are incredibly proud of the report and the wonderful things that have been said throughout the course of the inspection.

"It is a true testament to the journey that the school has been on over the last three years.

"The hard work and dedication of children, staff and the school community has enabled everyone to flourish and thrive.

"Our curriculum development was a real strength throughout the inspection and was highlighted as being absolutely right for our children in the context of our community.

"In addition, our SEND provision was highlighted as a real strength, enabling children with a range of needs to access the inclusive curriculum and make strong progress from their starting points.

“Our vision - 'Flourish, grow, thrive' - was highlighted during the inspection, and underpins everything that we do.

"The inspectors recognised the special place that Tuel Lane is, both for children and staff alike and I am so pleased that they captured the very essence of what we do, highlighting the nurturing relationships that are at the heart of school.”