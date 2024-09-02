School term dates: These are the 2024/25 term dates and holiday times for Calderdale schools
We’re taking a look at the term dates for community, voluntary controlled and special schools in Calderdale for the remainder of this school year.
Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates.
2024
September 2 - School opens for Autumn term.
October 25 - School closes for Autumn half-term
November 4 - School re-opens after Autumn half-term
December 20 - School closes for the end of Autumn term
2025
January 6 - School opens for Spring term
February 14 - School closes for Spring half-term
February 24 - School re-opens after Spring half-term
April 4 - School closes for the end of Spring term
April 22 - School opens for Summer term.
May 5 - School closed: May Day
May 23 - School closes for Summer half-term
June 2 - School re-opens after Summer half-term
July 22 - School closes for the end of Summer term
