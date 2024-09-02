School term dates: These are the 2024/25 term dates and holiday times for Calderdale schools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

When do pupils break up?

We’re taking a look at the term dates for community, voluntary controlled and special schools in Calderdale for the remainder of this school year.

Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates.

2024

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Term dates in Calderdale for 2024/2025

September 2 - School opens for Autumn term.

October 25 - School closes for Autumn half-term

November 4 - School re-opens after Autumn half-term

December 20 - School closes for the end of Autumn term

2025

January 6 - School opens for Spring term

February 14 - School closes for Spring half-term

February 24 - School re-opens after Spring half-term

April 4 - School closes for the end of Spring term

April 22 - School opens for Summer term.

May 5 - School closed: May Day

May 23 - School closes for Summer half-term

June 2 - School re-opens after Summer half-term

July 22 - School closes for the end of Summer term