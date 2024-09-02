School term dates: These are the 2025/26 term dates and holiday times for Calderdale schools
We’re taking a look at the term dates for community, voluntary controlled and special schools in Calderdale for the remainder of this school year.
Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates.
2025
September 1 - Opens for Autumn term.
October 24 - Closes for Autumn half-term.
November 3 - Re-opens after Autumn half-term.
December 19 - Closes for the end of Autumn term.
2026
January 5 - Opens for Spring term.
February 13 - Closes for Spring half-term.
February 23 - Re-opens after Spring half-term.
March 27 - Closes for the end of Spring term.
April 13 - Opens for Summer term.
May 4 - Closed: May Day.
May 22 - Closes for Summer half-term.
June 1 - Re-opens after Summer half-term.
July 20 - Closes for the end of Summer term
These are Calderdale Council's recommended term dates for schools in the Calderdale area. Please note: Some schools may choose to adopt different dates.