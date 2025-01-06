Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Some children in Calderdale are facing another snow day tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College, in Halifax, has said it will be closed again because of the weather

It has posted that council’s school transport team is again suspending operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is due to road conditions remaining treacherous on most side/residential/non-arterial routes, freezing overnight temperatures, and more snow forecast for tomorrow,” said the school.

Some children are having another snow day tomorrow

"As a result, both Skircoat Green and Spring Hall will be closed to all students tomorrow, regardless of how they travel into school.

“This is not a decision that has been taken lightly by the LA Transport team, but it is one that has been made with the welfare and safety of all our community in mind, and is one that we support.

"In addition to issues on the roads, our sites still have a huge amount of snowfall on the ground, despite the site team working all day today to clear as much as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have staff and students that travel from across the Calderdale and beyond to come to work each day, and we have a duty of care to keep everyone safe, not wishing to expose anyone to unnecessary risk.

"We recognise that this will cause significant disruption and inconvenience to some families but we hope you understand the reasoning and support the decision that has been taken.

We will be in touch throughout the day tomorrow with further updates regarding arrangements for Wednesday, January 8.”

North Halifax Grammar School will also be closed, posting on its website: “We have assessed the difficulties of sufficient staff being able to make it into school and considered the feasibility of providing a safe environment and meaningful curriculum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Although there is very little snow expected now, what there is will undoubtedly freeze tonight and driving conditions are already hazardous.

“Calderdale Council have advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary. The more vehicles on the road the greater the disruption and the greater the danger.”

Meantime, Calder Learning Trust has confirmed it plans to open tomorrow.

A message from the headteacher of Calder High School and Calder Primary School Anthony Guise says: “Thank you for your patience and support with today’s closure and I hope you have all managed to navigate safely through the challenging weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whilst the weather could still pose some challenges, the school buses are set to be running tomorrow, roads are clearer and we will be reopening for all pupils as normal tomorrow.”

Todmorden High School plans to open later, at 10.25am.

A message to parents says: “Due to advice from the local authority and the freezing conditions overnight, all compounded by the road closures, we are looking to support families by not opening school to students until 10.25am.

"If the weather is more severe than expected, updates will be posted across our social media platforms.”

Lightcliffe Academy is also planning to open, posting: “Following improvements in the weather, we are planning for school to be open as normal on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If the situation changes overnight, we will let parents know via email or text by 7am. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

And Calderdale College has said it plans to open tomorrow.

The Met Office is forecasting more snow in Calderdale tomorrow, and Calderdale Council has asked residents to avoid non-essential travel because of the weather.

It has posted: “Calderdale residents are urged to avoid non-essential travel during the forecasted icy weather conditions over the next few days

"The colder weather is very likely to cause extremely dangerous icy conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our teams are working hard to keep critical routes clear and gritted between emergency service bases and hospitals to make sure emergency vehicles have suitable access.”

Here is a list of the schools who have announced whether they are open or closed so far. We will update it as more confirm or change their status.

Some schools have pre-planned training days tomorrow including Halifax Trinity Academy and Trinity Academy Grammar.

Calder High School – open

Calder Primary School – open

Calderdale College – open

Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College – closed

Todmorden High School – opening later, at 10.25am

Lightcliffe Academy – open

North Halifax Grammar School – closed

Salterhebble Primary School in Halifax – open with a staggered start

Brooksbank School – will make a decision tomorrow morning

Ryburn Valley High School – plans to open but will make formal decision tomorrow morning

Crossley Heath School – closed