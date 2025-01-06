Schools closed by snow: Calderdale schools start to announce whether they will be open or not tomorrow
Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College, in Halifax, has said it will be closed again because of the weather
It has posted that council’s school transport team is again suspending operations.
“This is due to road conditions remaining treacherous on most side/residential/non-arterial routes, freezing overnight temperatures, and more snow forecast for tomorrow,” said the school.
"As a result, both Skircoat Green and Spring Hall will be closed to all students tomorrow, regardless of how they travel into school.
“This is not a decision that has been taken lightly by the LA Transport team, but it is one that has been made with the welfare and safety of all our community in mind, and is one that we support.
"In addition to issues on the roads, our sites still have a huge amount of snowfall on the ground, despite the site team working all day today to clear as much as possible.
"We have staff and students that travel from across the Calderdale and beyond to come to work each day, and we have a duty of care to keep everyone safe, not wishing to expose anyone to unnecessary risk.
"We recognise that this will cause significant disruption and inconvenience to some families but we hope you understand the reasoning and support the decision that has been taken.
We will be in touch throughout the day tomorrow with further updates regarding arrangements for Wednesday, January 8.”
North Halifax Grammar School will also be closed, posting on its website: “We have assessed the difficulties of sufficient staff being able to make it into school and considered the feasibility of providing a safe environment and meaningful curriculum.
"Although there is very little snow expected now, what there is will undoubtedly freeze tonight and driving conditions are already hazardous.
“Calderdale Council have advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary. The more vehicles on the road the greater the disruption and the greater the danger.”
Meantime, Calder Learning Trust has confirmed it plans to open tomorrow.
A message from the headteacher of Calder High School and Calder Primary School Anthony Guise says: “Thank you for your patience and support with today’s closure and I hope you have all managed to navigate safely through the challenging weather.
"Whilst the weather could still pose some challenges, the school buses are set to be running tomorrow, roads are clearer and we will be reopening for all pupils as normal tomorrow.”
Todmorden High School plans to open later, at 10.25am.
A message to parents says: “Due to advice from the local authority and the freezing conditions overnight, all compounded by the road closures, we are looking to support families by not opening school to students until 10.25am.
"If the weather is more severe than expected, updates will be posted across our social media platforms.”
Lightcliffe Academy is also planning to open, posting: “Following improvements in the weather, we are planning for school to be open as normal on Tuesday.
"If the situation changes overnight, we will let parents know via email or text by 7am. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”
And Calderdale College has said it plans to open tomorrow.
The Met Office is forecasting more snow in Calderdale tomorrow, and Calderdale Council has asked residents to avoid non-essential travel because of the weather.
It has posted: “Calderdale residents are urged to avoid non-essential travel during the forecasted icy weather conditions over the next few days
"The colder weather is very likely to cause extremely dangerous icy conditions.
"Our teams are working hard to keep critical routes clear and gritted between emergency service bases and hospitals to make sure emergency vehicles have suitable access.”
Here is a list of the schools who have announced whether they are open or closed so far. We will update it as more confirm or change their status.
Some schools have pre-planned training days tomorrow including Halifax Trinity Academy and Trinity Academy Grammar.
Calder High School – open
Calder Primary School – open
Calderdale College – open
Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College – closed
Todmorden High School – opening later, at 10.25am
Lightcliffe Academy – open
North Halifax Grammar School – closed
Salterhebble Primary School in Halifax – open with a staggered start
Brooksbank School – will make a decision tomorrow morning
Ryburn Valley High School – plans to open but will make formal decision tomorrow morning
Crossley Heath School – closed