A Calderdale high school proud of “leading the way in character education” has hosted a prestigious conference.

Ryburn Valley High School, which has won the Schools of Character Quality Mark Plus Award three times, was chosen as the location for the ACE Character Conference, which brought together educators from across the UK, and as far afield as Slovenia.

Celebrating and advancing best practices in character education, this year’s event featured Julie Normanton - a seasoned educational leader and principal at Christ’s College Sunderland – as the keynote speaker.

She shared her expertise on embedding transformative leadership rooted in character and virtues, gained from her three decades of experience in schools across the North East.

Ryburn Valley High School hosted the conference

The conference also included a presentation by David Lord, CEO of the Together Learning Trust, who spoke about the importance of character education in driving school improvement.

ACE (Association for Character Education) organised the conference aimed at inspiring supporting, and connecting schools committed to the

flourishing of young people through values-driven education.

Tom Haigh, from the Ace Centre, said: “Ryburn Valley High School is a terrific example of a school that excels at developing the character of their young people.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcomed them as the host of this year’s conference.”

The event was hosted under the leadership of Triestina Bozzo, director of education at the Together Learning Trust, of which Ryburn Valley High School is a flagship member.

Miss Bozzo said: “Character education in schools is the wider personal development of a child which goes beyond gaining excellent academic results and aims to instill key characteristics and values such as honesty, respect, kindness, and humility.

"We are incredibly proud of Ryburn Valley High School for leading the way in character education.

"Hosting the ACE Character Conference was a reflection of the school’s dedication to nurturing confident global citizens who strive to make the world a better, kinder place.

"It was a privilege to welcome the Ace Centre members to Ryburn for this incredibly important event.”

