School's out: 28 pictures of school leavers from Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge and other Calderdale towns
Year six pupils across Calderdale will soon say farewell to their primary classmates ready for the move up to high school after the summer break.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 21st Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
Here are 28 classes from schools across Calderdale who are saying goodbye to primary school - can you spot anyone you know?
