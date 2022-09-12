Schools will close for day of Queen's funeral

The Queen’s funeral is recognised as a bank holiday in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, which means all schools will close, the Department of Education (DfE) has said.

King Charles III approved the order at St James’s Palace in London as he was formally declared head of state during the Accession Council.

The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 at 11am, and following the announcement it has been officially confirmed that schools in the UK will close on the bank holiday Monday, giving children the chance to watch the televised service and pay their respects.

Most businesses and many shops are also expected to close, although a Government spokesperson said that, in the same way as other bank holidays, there is no statutory entitlement to time off.

"Employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker's leave entitlement."

The DfE had told schools that they should remain open as normal during the rest of the period of national mourning.

Schools were also advised to consider holding special assemblies and activities in honour of the Queen.

Westminster Abbey said it would be closed for visiting and worshipping while preparing for the Queen's funeral.

Announcing the news on Twitter, a statement said: "Buckingham Palace has announced that the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday, September 19.

"As a royal church, the abbey had a special relationship with the Queen. It was here that she married Prince Philip in November 1947, and her coronation was held in the abbey in June 1953.

"The abbey will be closed for visiting and worshipping from Monday, September 12 as we prepare for the state funeral, which will be broadcast live on television, radio and online."