Scores of Calderdale schools and nurseries still having to send children home because of coronavirus

All pupils will learn at home for a week. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

That figure consists of 32 primary schools, 13 secondaries and one special school.

In addition, six early years education providers or nurseries have been affected, along with one post-16 provider.

A spokesperson for the council said: "Although some schools have more than one bubble closure, it’s important to note that these cases are not necessarily linked, and only linked cases are classed as outbreaks."

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School on Portland Road is shut, with every child learning at home, until Tuesday because of the number of children and staff having to self-isolate.

Last week, there were 55 schools in the borough that had sent children home because of coronavirus - 40 primary schools, 12 secondary schools and three special schools.

Six early years education providers or nurseries and one post-16 setting had also been hit.

Current rules state that children have to self-isolate for 10 days if another pupil in their bubble - which can be up to a whole year group in secondary schools - tests positive for coronavirus.