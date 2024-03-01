Secondary school offer day: Here are the latest Ofsted inspection ratings for secondary schools in Calderdale

We’re taking a look at the latest Ofsted inspection ratings for all secondary schools in Calderdale.

Schools are inspected and rated by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.

Inspectors judge schools on categories including the quality of teaching, personal development and welfare, the effectiveness of the leadership and pupils' achievements.

Here are the ratings for secondary schools in Calderdale by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.

1 . The Crossley Heath School The Crossley Heath School, Halifax was rated as 'good', inspected on July 3 2023 Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . Trinity Academy Halifax Trinity Academy Halifax was rated as 'outstanding', inspected on September 26 2023 Photo: Charles Round Photo Sales

3 . The Halifax Academy The Halifax Academy, Halifax, was rated as 'good', inspected on June 14 2023 Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Trinity Academy Grammar Trinity Academy Grammar, Sowerby Bridge was rated as 'good', inspected on February 22 2023 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales