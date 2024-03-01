Here are the latest Ofsted inspection ratings for all secondary schools in CalderdaleHere are the latest Ofsted inspection ratings for all secondary schools in Calderdale
Here are the latest Ofsted inspection ratings for all secondary schools in Calderdale

Secondary school offer day: Here are the latest Ofsted inspection ratings for secondary schools in Calderdale

By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Mar 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 11:41 BST
Today (March 3) Year 6 pupils across Calderdale will find out which secondary school has offered them a place for September 2025.

We’re taking a look at the latest Ofsted inspection ratings for all secondary schools in Calderdale.

Schools are inspected and rated by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.

Inspectors judge schools on categories including the quality of teaching, personal development and welfare, the effectiveness of the leadership and pupils' achievements.

Here are the ratings for secondary schools in Calderdale by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.

The Crossley Heath School, Halifax was rated as 'good', inspected on July 3 2023

1. The Crossley Heath School

The Crossley Heath School, Halifax was rated as 'good', inspected on July 3 2023 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Trinity Academy Halifax was rated as 'outstanding', inspected on September 26 2023

2. Trinity Academy Halifax

Trinity Academy Halifax was rated as 'outstanding', inspected on September 26 2023 Photo: Charles Round

Photo Sales
The Halifax Academy, Halifax, was rated as 'good', inspected on June 14 2023

3. The Halifax Academy

The Halifax Academy, Halifax, was rated as 'good', inspected on June 14 2023 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Trinity Academy Grammar, Sowerby Bridge was rated as 'good', inspected on February 22 2023

4. Trinity Academy Grammar

Trinity Academy Grammar, Sowerby Bridge was rated as 'good', inspected on February 22 2023 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:OfstedSchoolsInspectorsGovernment
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice