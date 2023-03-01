Secondary School Placement Day: Ofsted inspection ratings for all secondary schools in Calderdale

To mark secondary school placement day we’re taking a look at the latest Ofsted inspection ratings for all secondary schools in Calderdale.

Schools are inspected and rated by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors judge schools on categories including the quality of teaching, personal development and welfare, the effectiveness of the leadership and pupils' achievements.

Classroom

Here are the ratings for secondary schools in Calderdale by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.

The ratings are based on the schools' most recent inspection report by the education watchdog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outstanding

The Crossley Heath School – date of inspection: February 2011

The North Halifax Grammar School – date of inspection: January 2011

Ravenscliffe High School – date of inspection: October 2017

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity Academy Halifax – date of inspection: July 2013

William Henry Smith School – date of inspection: March 2018

Good

Brighouse High School – date of inspection: February 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Calder Learning Trust – date of inspection: February 2022

The Halifax Academy – date of inspection: September 2017

Rastrick High School – date of inspection: April 2018

Ryburn Valley High School – date of inspection: July 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Todmorden High School – date of inspection: January 2020

Requires Improvement

Lightcliffe Academy – date of inspection: March 2022

Park Lane Academy – date of inspection: October 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inadequate

The Brooksbank School – date of inspection: February 2022

Other

Trinity Academy Grammar – date of inspection: No report yet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why would a school not have a report?

There may not be a report because: