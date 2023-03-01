Secondary School Placement Day: Ofsted inspection ratings for all secondary schools in Calderdale
Children going to secondary school in September will find out today (Wednesday) which school they will be going to.
To mark secondary school placement day we’re taking a look at the latest Ofsted inspection ratings for all secondary schools in Calderdale.
Schools are inspected and rated by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.
Inspectors judge schools on categories including the quality of teaching, personal development and welfare, the effectiveness of the leadership and pupils' achievements.
Here are the ratings for secondary schools in Calderdale by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.
The ratings are based on the schools' most recent inspection report by the education watchdog.
Outstanding
The Crossley Heath School – date of inspection: February 2011
The North Halifax Grammar School – date of inspection: January 2011
Ravenscliffe High School – date of inspection: October 2017
Trinity Academy Halifax – date of inspection: July 2013
William Henry Smith School – date of inspection: March 2018
Good
Brighouse High School – date of inspection: February 2022
The Calder Learning Trust – date of inspection: February 2022
The Halifax Academy – date of inspection: September 2017
Rastrick High School – date of inspection: April 2018
Ryburn Valley High School – date of inspection: July 2022
Todmorden High School – date of inspection: January 2020
Requires Improvement
Lightcliffe Academy – date of inspection: March 2022
Park Lane Academy – date of inspection: October 2022
Inadequate
The Brooksbank School – date of inspection: February 2022
Other
Trinity Academy Grammar – date of inspection: No report yet
Why would a school not have a report?
There may not be a report because:
- a newly registered school hasn’t been inspected yet
- an inspection has taken place recently, but the report hasn’t been published yet
- a school that has recently become an academy may not have been inspected yet
- an ‘outstanding’ school that has become an academy may be exempt from routine inspection.