Shade Primary School: Children and staff from Calderdale school raise thousands for Comic Relief 2024
Pupils and staff from Shade Primary School, near Todmorden, pulled on their trainers to raise cash for this year’s Comic Relief.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The school collected a brilliant £2,280 for the charity by taking part in a sponsored ‘Run in Red’ around the playground.
Headteacher Mollie McCracken said everyone took part.
"All of our children, from Nursery to Year 6, and staff ran as many laps as they could and we ran 416km,” she said.
"Even our school dog, Nellie, joined in!”