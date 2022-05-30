Special day of celebration planned as Halifax primary school prepares for 50th birthday

Their celebrations include a whole school concert celebrating music from the last 50 years, and they will be showcasing some of their school history.

If anyone has items relating to the school, they would be thrilled if they could include them as part of this showcase. This is open to all members of the public from 9.15am to 10.30am.

The school is also asking for help from the people of Halifax as somewhere on their site is a time capsule and no-one knows where it is.

A photo of the school in Shelf

The children will be wearing gold (or yellow) and will spend the remainder of the day taking part in traditional games, doing art and history activities, having a picnic lunch and joining their

Golden Disco at the end of the day.

They are also running a Design a Jubilee angel art competition and the lucky winner will receive a family ticket the Electric Bowl in Halifax.