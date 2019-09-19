Special measures for failing Calderdale primary school

Ofsted inspectors have ordered urgent action to improve a failing Calderdale primary school.

A team from the education watchdog who visited Sowerby Village Primary School, on St Peter’s Avenue in Sowerby, branded it ‘inadequate’ and said it requires special measures.

In their report, they said: “Leaders and governors do not have the capacity to address weaknesses in important areas of the school’s work.

“Actions taken have not stemmed the decline in the quality of teaching and pupils’ progress.”

The report also highlighted poor pupil behaviour, ineffective phonics teaching, a lack of progress of children with special educational needs and inadequate safeguarding.

The report did say that the quality of early years teaching is improving and attendance is above the national average.

Headteacher Lynsey Mitchell said: “Since publication of the report, staff have been overwhelmed by the response from parents and carers, many of whom have taken the time to email or visit school to demonstrate their support and disbelief in a report that many say does not describe their school.”

In a letter which was sent to parents and carers, she said: “We are incredibly disappointed with this judgement, however the senior management team, teachers and governors are working hard to ensure that the school improves and provides the best possible learning experience so that students achieve their potential.

“There is a clear commitment from the entire school community to ensuring this is a successful school and improvements have already begun.”