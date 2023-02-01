Emmie Birch, Isabelle Black, Gretel Bairstow, Florence Berry and Louisa Sykes did the sponsored silence on Sunday, having been inspired by the ultra marathons of rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield .

Helen Crowther, headteacher at the school, said: “These wonderful young ladies held their own sponsored silence at the weekend to raise money for an MND charity. They managed to raise over £250s. We are all so proud of them.”