Sponsored silence from Calderdale school pupils inspired by Kevin Sinfield raises £250 for Motor Neurone Disease Association
Five pupils from the Greetland Academy have raised £250 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association with a sponsored silence.
Emmie Birch, Isabelle Black, Gretel Bairstow, Florence Berry and Louisa Sykes did the sponsored silence on Sunday, having been inspired by the ultra marathons of rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield.
Helen Crowther, headteacher at the school, said: “These wonderful young ladies held their own sponsored silence at the weekend to raise money for an MND charity. They managed to raise over £250s. We are all so proud of them.”