St. Joseph’s Halifax celebrates outstanding SATs results

St. Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Halifax, is proud to share the outstanding success of our Key Stage 2 pupils in this year’s SATs. Their results place our school in the top 1% of all schools nationally, a remarkable achievement which reflects the commitment, determination and excellence shown by both pupils and staff.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At St. Joseph’s, our mission statement “United we Excel” underpins everything we do. These results are not just a celebration of academic success but a testament to the power of teamwork, resilience and community spirit. Staff, pupils, parents and governors have worked together to ensure every child has the opportunity to flourish and these results show just how high our children can soar.

We are especially proud that, with such outstanding results, St. Joseph’s is on track to be recognised among the very best schools in Calderdale. Beyond the numbers, however, lies the real heart of our school: a nurturing environment where every child feels valued, supported and encouraged to give their best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was also recognised by Ofsted, who praised our school community, stating:

Pupils enjoying their favourite books in the sunshine.

“Pupils are happy at this warm and welcoming school. There is a strong family feel, with pupils genuinely caring for each other. Pupils are respectful as they move around school. Pupils, including the very youngest, are polite to each other, staff and visitors. Adults and pupils have positive, respectful relationships. Pupils are safe.”

Mrs Togher commented,, "As Head Teacher, I could not be more proud of our pupils, whose hard work and dedication have led to this fantastic outcome. I would also like to thank our incredible staff team and our supportive families who walk alongside us in our mission. Together, we have shown what can be achieved when a school community stands united."

At St. Joseph’s Halifax, we remain committed to ensuring that every child leaves us not only with excellent academic foundations but also with confidence, kindness, and a love of learning that will stay with them for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St. Joseph's welcomes pupils from all different faiths and those with no religion. In October, we welcome parents to our Open Days for Reception Class pupils who will start school in September 2026 and encourage visits to our wonderful school.

Truly, united we excel.