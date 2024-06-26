Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ofsted has praised a Calderdale primary school it says is ‘ambitious for pupils’ and is a place where children ‘achieve very well’.

Inspectors from the education watchdog who visited St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Voluntary Academy, on Wellington Road in Todmorden, said the school has “a palpable family atmosphere” and “a nurturing environment”.

Rating the school as ‘Good’ they said: “The school is ambitious for all pupils. Most pupils achieve well.

"The school has improved the curriculum in recent years. This has contributed to the strong progress pupils make by the end of Key Stage 2.

Good Ofsted at St Joseph's R C Primary School, Wellington Rd, Todmorden

"Pupils' behaviour is calm and purposeful. The school has high expectations of pupils' conduct. Bullying is not an issue.

"The school's systems to promote good attendance work well. Pupils are happy and safe.

"The school provides a wealth of opportunities to develop pupils' character and positive mental health.

"The school ensures all pupils benefit from having a leadership position before they leave primary school.”

They added: “The well-chosen curriculum supports the teaching of the mixed-age classes.

"Teachers are clear about what pupils must know for each year group. Teacher expertise is well developed by the training offered by the trust.

"Children learn to read quickly and fluently. Staff's expertise enables strong progress in reading.”

They also said: “By the end of Key Stage 2, pupils achieve very well. Lessons are ambitious.

"Pupils engage enthusiastically with the questions and activities presented in class. They want to do well.”

And they said: “Pupils with SEND are highly involved in the life of the school. Staff know their needs well.

"The school partners with specialist teams and local support to provide pupils with the help they need. Parents and carers are involved in a collaborative way.

"The progress and character development of pupils with SEND are a priority. They achieve well. They benefit from the adult support given in lessons and tailored interventions.”

The inspectors also said pupils' behaviour is positive and the school's routines to create calm classrooms are effective.

"Pupils work well together in lessons,” they said. “Friendships across year groups are delightful. Pupils at St Joseph's are polite and friendly.”

Ofsted identified two areas for improvement, saying in some areas of learning, the curriculum in the early years is not specific enough about the knowledge and precise vocabulary that pupils should learn and remember.

And the school's systems to check what pupils know and remember are more developed in some curriculum subjects than in others so the school should continue to refine how they check pupils' knowledge and understanding in these subjects.

Headteacher Elizabeth Lloyd said: “I am so pleased for our pupils, staff, governors and trust, and grateful for the support of so many wonderful parents and families.

"As one community, we pride ourselves on nurturing and developing the well-being of all pupils, whilst continually striving for excellent academic standards, regardless of children’s starting points.

"This has been recognised and highlighted as strengths in our recent Ofsted report.

"Among the many positive comments from inspectors, we were particularly pleased that they recognised the family atmosphere, good behaviour and that pupils are happy and safe at St Joseph’s.