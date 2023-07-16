News you can trust since 1853
St Patrick's Catholic Primary Academy: Calderdale school's head 'incredibly proud after huge fundraising effort

It may only be a small school but parents, carers and children at St Patrick's Catholic Primary Academy in Elland have been making a difference in a big way.
By Alexandra Hudson-CrookContributor
Published 16th Jul 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read

Thanks to an active and supportive PTFA who have organised a host of events, more than £2,000 has been collected to benefit the just over 100 pupils.

The children are benefitting from a newly-refurbished library and brand new playground markings, and have new play equipment and science resources on the way.

Elland florist Earth Things has also supported the school by buying books and other resources.

There have been a host of events organised to raise funds at the school
Acting Headteacher Alex Hudson-Crook said: "We are incredibly proud of our small but powerful community and thankful to everyone who has supported us.

"Without such generosity, our children would not be experiencing these wonderful new resources and events. St Patrick's is truly a great place to belong."

