Thanks to an active and supportive PTFA who have organised a host of events, more than £2,000 has been collected to benefit the just over 100 pupils.

The children are benefitting from a newly-refurbished library and brand new playground markings, and have new play equipment and science resources on the way.

Elland florist Earth Things has also supported the school by buying books and other resources.

There have been a host of events organised to raise funds at the school

Acting Headteacher Alex Hudson-Crook said: "We are incredibly proud of our small but powerful community and thankful to everyone who has supported us.