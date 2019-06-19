Staff at Bradford College to go on strike in row over pay and jobs

Staff at Bradford College will go on a three day strike in a row over pay and jobs.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) at the college will walk out on Wednesday, July 3, Thursday, July 4, and Friday, July 5.

The UCU said that the move follows the colleges plans to axe 131 jobs to save money.

It also raised concerns about pay, claiming that staff have had a 1% pay rise in the last 11 years.

The union also claims that their pay has declined by 25% in real terms over that period.

It has called on the college to renegotiate with the union.

UCU regional official Julie Kelley said: ‘Staff should not be made to pay the price for previous failings and the college should be concentrating on providing a fresh start that is built around job security and fair pay.

"Bradford should follow the examples of other colleges that have worked with us to improve and pay and conditions. UCU members have made it absolutely clear that they will take further action if needed. Axing jobs will result in fewer educational opportunities for people in Bradford.’

Staff at Bradford College have held seven days of strikes this year.

