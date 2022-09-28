“Staff have reached breaking point" - University of Leeds staff to strike over pay as new term begins

Further strike action is planned for tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday, as well as on 3, 4 and 8 October, the union says.

Staff are asking for a wage increase of 2% above inflation, which currently stands at 9.9%.

The University of Leeds workers took the decision to strike after rejecting a 3% pay award from the University and Colleges Employers Association, the union says.

Other universities across England and Scotland are also likely to be disrupted over the coming days as staff take action.

Employees – many of whom are among the lowest paid in the higher education sector – are pushing for a fair pay rise to help them better cope with soaring cost of living pressures, says the union.

UNISON regional organiser Neelam Bhambra said: “Staff have reached breaking point and have little choice but to strike.

“Soaring price increases threaten to push many over the edge.

“Staff want to work in higher education. But if their highly paid university bosses don’t award them a fair pay increase, many are likely to head off for better paid jobs in other parts of the economy.”

UNISON University of Leeds branch secretary Angela Blackburn said: “Workers have been left with no choice but to strike. Another below-inflation pay award is the final straw.